Heat warning in place for Calgary and surrounding areas

It's going to get hot in Calgary and several other communities, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning.

The agency issued a heat warning for the city and area because of extremely hot conditions forecasted over the next few days.

"Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius begins today. The hot weather will continue tomorrow with the potential for it to extend into the weekend," ECCC said Wednesday.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Anyone in the affected region is asked to take precautions, such as considering rescheduling any strenuous outdoor activities until later in the day and taking frequent breaks from the heat.

ECCC also advised residents remain hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

It's also essential for everyone to make sure children and pets are not left in closed vehicles for any length of time.

"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," the agency said.

