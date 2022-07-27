Heat warning issued for Calgary, storm potential this weekend

Environment Canada issued heat warnings across Alberta on Wednesday, encompassing a swathe of the province through the Peace Region and down the QE-2/Highway 2 corridor to Claresholm.

This is in advance of Thursday’s heat-warned criteria hit.

Our weekend temperatures have cooled, slightly, but Monday, too, is in the thirties.

For heat health advice, check out AHS’s page here.

Today offers potential instability along the foothills corridor west of the city; however, there remains a large mass of stable air there, so travelers through Banff or K-Country only have a chance of these storms at this time.

Lastly, the element remains: we have showers and potential thundershowers possible in the afternoon and evening Friday, and that chance carries over into Saturday and Sunday, driven on the back of this heat.

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Friday

Sunny, then p.m. chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, thundershowers, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, thundershowers, low 14 C

This was a beautiful sunset photo captured late last week, but unfortunately it didn't include a name – this is by Pioneer's Cabin in Parkhill.