Heat warnings issued for most of Alberta with daytime highs 9 to 12 C above average
As expected a strong ridge of high pressure has moved into the western Prairies and is pushing daytime highs into the mid-to-high 30s.
This ridge will be slow-moving with anchoring lows at the base of either side of it – inhibiting eastward progression.
Underneath this ridge conditions will be stable – meaning unlike typical summer days where warm daytime temperatures can lead to afternoon and evening thunderstorms, this setup will be one with little chance of convective activity.
Normally, warmer air will rise from the surface until it reaches a state of equilibrium – or until it settles at a level where it is no longer warmer than the air surrounding it.
This is usually the level we see clouds develop due to water vapour condensing out of the (formerly rising) air parcel. Under a synoptic setup like the one we are experiencing – not only is cloud development unlikely due to warm temperatures extending higher in the atmosphere, but if clouds do develop they are unlikely to encounter any forcings that would lead to storm development.
The danger with a period of persistently warm temperatures is the toll placed on the human body as the body attempts to cool off. This is especially true once ambient temperatures exceed normal body temperatures – a situation that is likely in portions of Alberta by the middle of the week.
Normally, overnight temperatures in our region cool off enough that it is easier to find opportunities to cool down. This week overnight temperatures are expected to remain above at least 14 C.
In their heat warning bulletin Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada urged people to “pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”
With temperatures expected to remain between nine to 12 C above average until at least Thursday it will be imperative to stay hydrated and try to take breaks from the heat – regardless of age or health conditions.
Animals are also vulnerable to the ill-effects from heat – so timing activity and providing access to fresh water is advised.
That ridge is expected to start to track east by the end of the week, allowing daytime highs to cool below the heat warning threshold of maximum temperatures (highs) of at least 29 C with minimum temperatures (lows) of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.
That being said – even with a cooldown, both daytime highs and overnight lows are still expected to remain above seasonal.
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Inmates at large following escape from Sask. correctional centre
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
Read the letter Biden sent to House Democrats telling them to support him in the election
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Scorching summer heat hits Canada, remnants of hurricane Beryl on the way
Sweltering summer weather blanketed much of the country Monday, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.
3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that 'touched on ancient antisemitic tropes'
Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life 'disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.'
