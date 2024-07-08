Heat warnings issued for most of Alberta with daytime highs 9 to 12 C above average

As expected a strong ridge of high pressure has moved into the western Prairies and is pushing daytime highs into the mid-to-high 30s.

This ridge will be slow-moving with anchoring lows at the base of either side of it – inhibiting eastward progression.

Underneath this ridge conditions will be stable – meaning unlike typical summer days where warm daytime temperatures can lead to afternoon and evening thunderstorms, this setup will be one with little chance of convective activity.

Normally, warmer air will rise from the surface until it reaches a state of equilibrium – or until it settles at a level where it is no longer warmer than the air surrounding it.

This is usually the level we see clouds develop due to water vapour condensing out of the (formerly rising) air parcel. Under a synoptic setup like the one we are experiencing – not only is cloud development unlikely due to warm temperatures extending higher in the atmosphere, but if clouds do develop they are unlikely to encounter any forcings that would lead to storm development.

The danger with a period of persistently warm temperatures is the toll placed on the human body as the body attempts to cool off. This is especially true once ambient temperatures exceed normal body temperatures – a situation that is likely in portions of Alberta by the middle of the week.

Normally, overnight temperatures in our region cool off enough that it is easier to find opportunities to cool down. This week overnight temperatures are expected to remain above at least 14 C.

In their heat warning bulletin Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada urged people to “pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

With temperatures expected to remain between nine to 12 C above average until at least Thursday it will be imperative to stay hydrated and try to take breaks from the heat – regardless of age or health conditions.

Animals are also vulnerable to the ill-effects from heat – so timing activity and providing access to fresh water is advised.

That ridge is expected to start to track east by the end of the week, allowing daytime highs to cool below the heat warning threshold of maximum temperatures (highs) of at least 29 C with minimum temperatures (lows) of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.

That being said – even with a cooldown, both daytime highs and overnight lows are still expected to remain above seasonal.