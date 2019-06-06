Alberta Health Services says a restaurant in south Lethbridge has been closed down due to a number of health violations regarding food handing and a significant cockroach problem.

Officials say New Dynasty Restaurant, on 7 Street S., was closed down on Tuesday because of a number of health violations.

The AHS report states food was being stored improperly in broken plastic containers, wasn't properly covered in coolers and certain high-risk foods, such as chicken, were not kept at proper temperatures.

Health inspectors also found a 'significant' pest infestation.

"Live cockroaches observed on walls, floors and shelves; dead cockroaches observed in glue traps; egg casings observed," the report says.

The inspection report also noted that chicken was observed thawing in a sink and at least 20 packages of ribs had been left at room temperature to thaw.

The report states once the infestation has been resolved and the owners follow the requirements set out by a licensed pest control operator, the restaurant will be allowed to reopen.