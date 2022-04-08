Heavy smoke in Cochrane because of 'fast-moving' grass fire

Residents in Cochrane are being told to avoid an area of the community on Friday afternoon because of a wildfire.

Officials say Cochrane Fire Services are working on controlling "a fast-moving grass fire" located in the east side of the town.

The fire is currently located between Benchlands Drive and the community of Gleneagles.

Anyone driving on Highway 1A, a major route that leads to Calgary, could experience heavy smoke, officials said.

As crews are still working on the fire, residents are being told to avoid the area until further notice.