CALGARY -- A prospect with a Calgary chapter of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club has been charged with uttering threats against two police officers.

The man was arrested Dec. 11, 2019 at a home in the 5600 block of 20th Street S.W. on an unrelated manner. Police say the man threatened one of the officers while being transported for processing in a CPS vehicle.

The next day, he is accused of making threats against another officer during a bail hearing.

Police say the man was wearing Hells Angels support gear from the Southland Chapter and is a self-admitted prospect for the outlaw motorcycle club.

"The accused used the fear associated to the HAMC's reputation for violence, telling the officers that he had done extensive research on them, including on their home addresses," reads a release from police.

"A HAMC prospect does not have voting rights with the Hells Angels organization, however, participates in its criminal activities. Being a prospect is the final step prior to becoming a full-patch member of the HAMC. During the prospect period, the individual must prove his worth to the club, in order to earn full membership."

Robert Herring, 36, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of intimidation of a justice system participant. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 24.