    Alberta's premier, Opposition leader saddle up to flip pancakes at Calgary Stampede

    Crowds at the Stampede parade in Calgary, Sunday, July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Crowds at the Stampede parade in Calgary, Sunday, July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and new NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi are aiming to flip pancakes, and a few votes, at the upcoming Calgary Stampede.

    The ten-day rodeo event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and is a summer staple for politicians looking to woo supporters.

    Smith is set to perform the perennial political duty at a Monday morning pancake breakfast.

    Meanwhile, Nenshi is set to attend three pancake breakfasts across the city during the Stampede.

    The former Calgary mayor says he'll "bring the syrup" to the Opposition NDP caucus events, starting with a breakfast at a south Calgary community hall on Sunday.

    Voluntary indoor water restrictions in the city have been lifted in time for the start of the Stampede on Friday, following a month of uncertainty due to a major water main break.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

