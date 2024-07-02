Cody Snyder’s Bullbustin' event keeps getting bigger and better

Cody Snyder started his Bullbustin' event 25 years ago.

It started off in the Stampede Corral, and then, when a charity element was added to the event, it moved to the parking lot of Ranchman’s.

For the last five years, the Grey Eagle has been the home of the event, and Snyder says he's super proud of how far it has come.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on, if we’re going to have a bull riding event, we’re going to have the best bull riders in the world and the best bulls," Snyder said.

"We’ve always kept doing that and it’s give back in this town. You know, we’ve given back over $3 million to charity. Last year, we raised over $342,000, so it’s been a good run."

Stampede lead in

Bullbustin' is the perfect lead in to the Calgary Stampede, which gets underway on Friday.

Snyder says it just makes sense to get into the Stampede spirit a little early.

"We’ve piggy backed on that. We started 25 years ago in a little parking lot of a bar, and you build it and you build it, and it’s just kept growing and growing, piggy backing and being a part of the Stampede, it’s been a cool thing and it’s perfect timing."

Big payday

Bull riders have the event circled on their calendars, and Snyder says part of the reason is the payout.

"You know bull riders come from all over the world," Snyder said.

"We’ve got over $100,000 in prize money added here, so it’s big money for these guys, and it’s why we’re getting the best guys in the business."

Sold out

Bullbustin' keeps getting bigger and better every year.

This year they’ve added a VIP box.

It’s a busy time for Snyder, but he says he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It’s totally sold out, there’s not a ticket left.""It’s been a great run," he said.

"The thing has really caught on in Calgary, and people are loving what we’re doing."

The 2024 Cody Snyder Charity Bullbustin' event runs from July 2 to 6.