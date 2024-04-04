Here's what Calgary's expanded performing arts centre will look like
Officials have released photos showing what Calgary's performing arts centre will look like once it undergoes an expansion.
The current Arts Commons complex, located in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W., will be upgraded and a new building will be constructed nearby along Seventh Avenue S.W., next to Teatro, as part of the expansion.
On Tuesday, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) and its partners unveiled artists' renderings showing the architectural design of the Arts Commons Transformation’s (ACT) new building, which includes a 1,000-seat theatre.
The expansion is designed by Toronto’s KPMB Architects, Calgary’s Hindle Architects and Arizona- and Calgary-based Tawaw Architecture Collective.
"We’re ecstatic to reach a monumental milestone: the public unveiling of the new building’s design," CMLC president and CEO says Kate Thompson said Thursday.
"The team has delivered a truly inspiring design—a spectacular three-level building with 162,000 square feet of modern features and amenities that will elevate Calgary's growing arts community."
Kevin Bridgman, a partner at KPMB, says the design team's goal was to create a place where everyone is welcome.
"This simple yet powerful idea inspired our design for a purpose-built facility that reflects the spirit of the community it serves, is thoughtfully connected to its history and culture, and is designed with respect for its surroundings."
Bridgman says the expansion's curved form, exterior cladding and interior finishes are inspired by Alberta’s "dramatic landscapes and the regional lodge typologies.”
An exterior daytime rendering shows the Arts Commons Transformation three level, 162,000 sq. ft. expansion building. (CMLC) "With a naturally lit, fully transparent ground floor, the design team placed importance on the southeast corner where a gathering circle with a skylight provides space that welcomes Calgarians and encourages visitors to come together and share stories."
A daytime rendering of the ACT expansion’s lobby with a naturally lit, fully transparent ground floor on the southeast corner where a gathering circle with a skylight provides space that welcomes Calgarians and encourages visitors to come together and share stories. (CMLC) The expansion will boost Arts Commons’ seating capacity by 45 per cent.
Officials say the 1,000-seat theatre has the capacity to alter the floor layout to "several unique configurations" to accommodate the "broadest variety of productions," while the design for 200-seat studio theatre will enable multiple configurations with retractable and demountable platform seating and an opening out to the plaza.
A rendering of Arts Commons’ new 1,000-seat theatre, set to a flat floor configuration. The theatre floor layout can be altered to several unique configurations to accommodate the broadest variety of productions. (CMLC) CMLC says the expansion’s design was supported by specialists in theatre planning and acoustic design to ensure the new theatre spaces "exceed best-in-class technical requirements."
The prime design team also included an accessibility consultant to ensure the spaces are inclusive and accessible for all.
"Arts Commons' transformation is a vital pillar for revitalization in the downtown core and a timely response to the city’s swelling demand for flexible, accessible arts and culture venues that support diverse and relevant programming," said Arts Commons president & CEO Alex Sarian.
"The Arts Commons Transformation is at the heart of how we bring Calgary’s downtown to life with the creative economy,” says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
"A thriving creative sector is essential to making the city more resilient and diverse, for both economic and community-building reasons."
A rendering of Arts Commons’ new 1,000-seat theatre, set up for a rock concert. The new performance space will help meet the city’s burgeoning demand for arts and culture spaces. (CMLC) The $660-million project includes the Arts Commons expansion and modernization, the transformation of Olympic Plaza, and a $50-million Arts Commons endowment.
The $270-million expansion of Arts Commons is fully funded by The City of Calgary and CMLC’s Community Revitalization Levy.
The modernization, which is still in design stages, has an anticipated project cost of $270 million and will require additional funding prior to construction commencing.
The adjacent Olympic Plaza Transformation is still in conceptual design and has an anticipated project cost of $70 million, of which $40 million is already committed through The City’s 2023-26 budget for downtown revitalization.
A nighttime rendering of the ACT expansion’s lobby, where the main floor entry and both stages are set flush to the adjacent pedestrian realm to allow for barrier free access. (CMLC) With the recent announcement from the province of an additional allocation of $103 million toward the overall campus vision, officials say the project is that much closer to achieving its funding objectives.
"The Arts Commons team continues to pursue additional funding opportunities to secure the remaining funds to bring the transformation of both Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza to life, as well as $50 million for our endowment fund to support Arts Commons’ long-term success, and we look forward to launching our public capital campaign later this year," Sarian said.
Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in late 2024, and the building is expected to open in Arts Commons’ 2028/2029 season.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Watch the solar eclipse live here
People in Canada's eastern provinces will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse on Monday. But even if you're in the West, you can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia
A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.
NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election
DP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
Rural doctors in Alberta eligible for $24K to $40K in funding from the province
About 3,000 family doctors in Alberta are eligible to receive funding as part of a commitment by the Alberta government to stabilize primary health care.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Vancouver
-
'No reason' to believe latest Vancouver shooting gang-related, police say
Authorities have found "no reason" to believe a shooting that injured a 46-year-old man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday night is related to gangs.
-
Vancouver police looking for driver of vehicle spotted near scene of woman's death
Vancouver police have released photos and video of a vehicle in an effort to further their investigation into a woman's death over the weekend.
-
Drug smuggler who tried to bring $3.5M worth of cocaine into Canada handed 9-year prison sentence
A drug smuggler was sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to bring more than 70 kilograms of cocaine over the Pacific Highway border crossing in B.C., officials say.
Vancouver Island
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Saskatoon
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'It's going to be a different melt': Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures this week, some are concerned the rapidly melting excess snow could cause property issues.
Regina
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'Jim changed the course of my life': Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds reflects on Jim Hopson's impact
After the news former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson passed away earlier this week – current President and CEO Craig Reynolds is reflecting on the impact Hopson left on not only him – but the entire CFL family.
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left in home
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Toronto drivers to see a ‘very painful summer at the pumps’ as steep prices continue: expert
Drivers are already paying more to fill up than they were last year ago thanks to a recent run-up in the price of gas and one industry analyst is warning that it could be a “very painful summer at the pumps.”
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
Some 170,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Some 170,000 customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night
Snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday. As it moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Get somebody to a better place': Community Safety Team leader reflects on program’s first six weeks
It’s been six weeks since the city’s Community Safety Team hit the pavement for the first time, and the team’s lead said it’s been an exciting and rewarding challenge.
-
Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
Man charged following attack inside Confusion Corner Burger King
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man following an attack at a Burger King that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
Barrie
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Woman, 60, dies after stepping off curb and being struck by construction vehicle in Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation
Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.
-
Researchers to study impact of facility dog at Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Labrador retriever Ember has been working at the hospital since May 2022, providing mental health support for staff, physicians, midwives, and volunteers.
-
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
London
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks.
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
-
Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter
You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future. If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.
Windsor
-
Chatham man, 55, arrested for child sexual abuse material: CKPS
A 55-year-old Chatham man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.
-
Drop in home sales in Windsor-Essex: WECAR
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports there were fewer homes sold in the region in March.
-
New Offender Management Unit aims to monitor dangerous offenders
Windsor and LaSalle Police Service are teaming up with a new unit to keep track of dangerous offenders.