Here's when the Flames will retire Mikka Kiprusoff's number

One of the Calgary Flames’ greatest goalies will have his number raised to the rafters of the Saddledome next month.

The Flames are set to retire Mikka Kiprusoff’s number 34 on Saturday, March 2, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The puck drop for the game is set for 8 p.m., but the retirement ceremony will take place at 6:20 p.m. before player warmups. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Finnish net-minder manned the crease for the Flames from 2003 to 2013 – helping lead Calgary to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2004.

Kiprusoff took home some hardware in 2006, winning the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie and the William M. Jennings Trophy, and was a first-team all-star and Hart Trophy finalist.

He played nine of his 12 years in the NHL in Calgary, finishing as the franchise leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576).

Kiprusoff was originally acquired by the Flames through a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 16, 2003. He officially announced his retirement on Sept. 9, 2013.

Number 34 will join Lanny McDonald’s number nine, Jarome Iginla’s 12 and Mike Vernon’s 30 as the Flames’ other retired jersey numbers.

Fans attending the game will receive a limited-edition t-shirt celebrating Kiprusoff and will have an opportunity to take a photo with a one-of-a-kind Kipper-branded goalie mask on the concourse.

The Flames will be wearing a custom jersey patch dedicated to Kiprusoff and the number 34 will be painted on the ice behind both nets.