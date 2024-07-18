Here's who won the 2024 Calgary Stampede Lotteries – including the dream home

Officials have released the names of the lucky few who won prizes in the 2024 Calgary Stampede Lotteries, including the winner of the palatial Rotary Dream Home.

This year, the Rotary Dream Home is a $1.38 million mansion in the southeast community of Rangeview.

The home is 2,545 square feet with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and plenty of lavish amenities.

The winner not only gets the Rotary Dream Home, crafted by home builder Homes By Avi, but all of the show home furniture, a hot tub, a green house, landscaping, home insurance for a year and $50,000 in cash.

The prize winners were randomly selected on Wednesday.

Here are this year's top winners, according to the Calgary Stampede:

2024 Rotary Dream Home package: Ronald Bryant, Calgary, Alta;

Stampede Millions 50/50: Bruce Shaw, Calgary, Alta;

Bonus Draw ($25,000 Cash): Robert Naylor, Exshaw, Alta;

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali & RV Nation 26′ Kingsport Trailer: Greg Volk, Calgary, Alta;

2024 GMC Canyon AT4X & Expedition 3.0 Off-grid Trailer: Coralee Werner, Sparwood, B.C.;

2024 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Stan Norem, Red Deer County, Alta;

2024 Polaris Ranger SP 570 Northstar Edition: Alex Gunn, Ont;

2024 Harley-Davidson FXBBS Street Bob 114: Kenneth Chan, Calgary, Alta;

Calgary Flames Season Tickets & Custom Jersey Package: Elyse Wittman, Calgary, Alta;

Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail: Navdeep Singh, Alta;

Groceries for a Year ($25,000): Cory Recsky, Chestermere, Alta;

Fuel for a Year ($15,000): Fintan Hynes, Conception Bay South, N.L.;

Pair of Vespas: Randy Hulkenberg, Calgary, Alta;

For the complete list of winners, visit CalgaryStampedeLotteries.ca/winners.