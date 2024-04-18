Here's why some Calgary fire engines will have blue flashing lights

The Calgary Fire Department is launching a pilot project testing out the use of blue lights on fire trucks.

In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said the initiative is aimed at improving the safety of first responders and the public during emergencies.

“This initiative represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of first responders, victims of collisions and others at collision scenes while working on the side of busy roadways,” the city said.

“Research has consistently shown that blue lights significantly enhance visibility in low-light environments, including adverse weather conditions.”

The provincial government granted approval for a trial period of one year, which will see blue lights installed in 12 vehicles.

Reporting protocols will be in place to track collisions and near misses for engines with blue lights.

The vehicles selected for the project respond to a high volume of collisions in high-traffic areas, such as Deerfoot Trail.

The lights, installed on both the front and rear of fire engines, will be activated when the vehicles are parked.

"The safety of our CFD personnel is paramount, and the addition of blue lights to our fleet is an important measure to enhance their visibility and safety while on duty,” deputy Chief Pete Steenaerts said in the release.

A similar protocol was recently introduced for tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.