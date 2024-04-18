CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here's why some Calgary fire engines will have blue flashing lights

    The Calgary Fire Department is piloting the use of blue flashing lights on its vehicles. (Source: City of Calgary) The Calgary Fire Department is piloting the use of blue flashing lights on its vehicles. (Source: City of Calgary)
    Share

    The Calgary Fire Department is launching a pilot project testing out the use of blue lights on fire trucks.

    In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said the initiative is aimed at improving the safety of first responders and the public during emergencies.

    “This initiative represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of first responders, victims of collisions and others at collision scenes while working on the side of busy roadways,” the city said.

    “Research has consistently shown that blue lights significantly enhance visibility in low-light environments, including adverse weather conditions.”

    The provincial government granted approval for a trial period of one year, which will see blue lights installed in 12 vehicles.

    Reporting protocols will be in place to track collisions and near misses for engines with blue lights.

    The vehicles selected for the project respond to a high volume of collisions in high-traffic areas, such as Deerfoot Trail.

    The lights, installed on both the front and rear of fire engines, will be activated when the vehicles are parked.

    "The safety of our CFD personnel is paramount, and the addition of blue lights to our fleet is an important measure to enhance their visibility and safety while on duty,” deputy Chief Pete Steenaerts said in the release.

    A similar protocol was recently introduced for tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News