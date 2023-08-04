Heritage Day long weekend: what's going on in Calgary

Taste of Calgary 2023 runs from Aug. 3 to 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Facebook/thetasteofcalgary) Taste of Calgary 2023 runs from Aug. 3 to 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Facebook/thetasteofcalgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina