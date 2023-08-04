Heritage Day long weekend: what's going on in Calgary

Calgarians looking to take full advantage of the Heritage Day long weekend have no shortage of options when it comes to events going on throughout the city.

Here's a look at what's happening in Calgary from Aug. 4-7, 2023:

Heritage Day Festival

This family-friendly event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday at Olympic Plaza.

It is free to attend and will feature multicultural performances, ethnic foods, artisan booths, face painting and live music.

Tour de Bowness Race and Street Festival

This all-ages event is back for its 20th anniversary.

The racing events kick off on Saturday with a 22km road race on Horse Creek Road, just outside Cochrane, Alta.

Racers will take on the gruelling one kilometre Montgomery hill climb on Sunday.

The 141 foot ascent will be lined with cheering spectators, leading to a picturesque view of the city at the top of the hill.

Capping off the racing events on Monday is the Cory Meza Memorial Criterium.

This fast-paced, short-circuit race will see racers reach top speeds of around 70 km/h as they make their way through Bowness.

The street festival runs Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Taste of Calgary

A section of Eau Claire has been transformed into Flavourtown for the long weekend, offering tasty treats from nearly 90 vendors.

This year marks the event's 26th anniversary, and has grown exponentially since its inception.

Taste of Calgary runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Monday in Calgary Parking Lot #6 on 8 Street S.W.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees will need to purchase digital 'taste tickets' to try any food.

Tickets cost $1 each, and each dish at the event ranges from two to seven tickets.

Message from Alberta RCMP

For anyone planning to hit the road for the long weekend, Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to be extra cautious.

Mounties will closely monitor the roads to ensure drivers obey the law.

Last year, Alberta RCMP issued more than 2,000 tickets over the Heritage Day long weekend.

Alberta RCMP issued the following release Thursday morning: