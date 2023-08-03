'It's all about the food': Taste of Calgary kicks off with almost 90 vendors

People enjoy all the flavours at this year's Taste of Calgary event. Taste of Calgary runs Thursday, Aug. 3, through Monday, Aug. 7. People enjoy all the flavours at this year's Taste of Calgary event. Taste of Calgary runs Thursday, Aug. 3, through Monday, Aug. 7.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina