Heritage Park offering free admission on Alberta Day

Heritage Park will be celebrating Alberta Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 by offering free admission.

The park's Historical Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free during that period.

Despite there being no charge, guests need to have a ticket to get inside the park.

Officials are encouraging people to register online before Sept. 1 to guarantee entry.

Alberta Day, on Sept. 1, marks the day when Alberta became a province back in 1905.

In addition to free admission, Heritage Park will also be offering free shuttle service to and from the Anderson LRT Station from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Once inside Heritage Park, there will be several special activities including beer gardens, live music, a local market and a drone show.

Though entrance to the park will be free, access to rides at the antique midway requires guests to purchase a ride bracelet.

Ride bracelets are $12 for a daytime session (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and $12 for a nighttime session (6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and offer unlimited access to the rides.

To take a ride on the S.S. Moyie, meanwhile, costs $5 per person.

Both the S.S. Moyie and the rides are free for members.