CALGARY
Calgary

    • Heritage Park offering free admission on Alberta Day

    Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park) Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park)
    Share

    Heritage Park will be celebrating Alberta Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 by offering free admission.

    The park's Historical Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free during that period.

    Despite there being no charge, guests need to have a ticket to get inside the park.

    Officials are encouraging people to register online before Sept. 1 to guarantee entry.

    Alberta Day, on Sept. 1, marks the day when Alberta became a province back in 1905.

    In addition to free admission, Heritage Park will also be offering free shuttle service to and from the Anderson LRT Station from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    Once inside Heritage Park, there will be several special activities including beer gardens, live music, a local market and a drone show.

    Though entrance to the park will be free, access to rides at the antique midway requires guests to purchase a ride bracelet.

    Ride bracelets are $12 for a daytime session (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and $12 for a nighttime session (6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and offer unlimited access to the rides.

    To take a ride on the S.S. Moyie, meanwhile, costs $5 per person.

    Both the S.S. Moyie and the rides are free for members.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News