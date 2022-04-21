High-risk offender released in Chestermere following conspiracy to commit murder sentence

Alberta RCMP are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is being released in the Chestermere area on Thursday.

Trong Minh Nguyen, 38, just finished serving a sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

RCMP say Nguyen's past convictions include firearms offences, assault of a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

He is described as being 170 centimetres (5’5”) tall with brown hair and eyes.

"The RCMP is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public’s interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Trong MinhNguyen," said a Thursday news release.

"The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public."

RCMP are warning the public against taking any form of vigilante action.