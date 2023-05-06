High River community celebrates King's coronation with high tea

A neighbourhood in High River celebrated the King's coronation early Friday afternoon.

Residents along Riverside Boulevard N.W. closed off their street to set up Canadian flags and hosted a tea party.

The coronation tea in High River included live music

About 40 people attended, many dressing in their Sunday best, complete with fascinators and hats.

They enjoyed tea and scones with Devonshire cream.

"Anybody that's lived in this country as long as I have," said organizer Murray Gimbel, "You know, that you're loyal to the royalty, right?

"And so now another royal is passing on," he added, "Taking on a new role, so we figured, this would be a good way to celebrate."

King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in a lavish ceremony attended by political, religious and cultural leaders from around the world.

A group of around 40 High River, Alta. residents celebrate the coronation with tea Friday