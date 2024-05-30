High River man charged with possession of child porn

CALGARY
    A 33-year-old High River man is facing several child pornography charges in connection with an investigation in April.

    RCMP began an investigation in April into allegations that child porn was being distributed.

    On May 28, officers executed a search warrant at a High River home, where "numerous electronics" were seized.

    Aaron Walton was arrested at the home and he's been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

    Police are in the process of analyzing the devices taken from the home.

    Walton was released from custody with conditions and is expected to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on June 21.

