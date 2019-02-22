Police in RCMP are asking for public assistance as they investigate three Friday morning break-and-enters in the High River area.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., three suspects entered a business on 11 Avenue in High River using a large cube van and tripped the alarm. The trio fled the business on foot and entered a dark coloured truck that had been parked near the intersection of 11 Avenue and 9 Street Southeast. The cube van was left at the scene.

Nearly two hours later, an unknown number of people gained access to a rural business on 2431 Drive East, west of the Mazzepa overpass, in a beige or tan coloured quad cab truck, believed to be a GMC or Chevrolet. The suspects left with a grey GMC Sierra truck and small industrial equipment.

RCMP members were called to reports of a third break-and-enter at roughly 11:30 a.m. at a rural oil site on 224 Street near 547 Avenue. Officers spotted two suspects wearing black hoodies on the property. The suspects jumped into a dark coloured truck, believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC extended cab and drove off at a high rate of speed. RCMP did not pursue the suspect vehicle to ensure the safety of the public.

RCMP have not confirmed if the three incidents are connected.

A surveillance image of the suspect vehicle in the break-in on Drive East has been released to the public.

Anyone having information regarding any of the break-and-enters is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.