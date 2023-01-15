Highway 1A southeast of Canmore closed due to fatal multi-vehicle collision

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision early Sunday on Highway 1A, four kilometres east of Canmore.

Police received a call at 7:08 a.m. about what they believe was a head-on collision between a car and SUV.

A 35-year-old from Calgary was declared dead at the scene, Mounties said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 54-year-old from Exshaw, Alta., was taken to Canmore Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

According to @511Alberta, Highway 1A is closed from Canmore to Exshaw.

Hwy1A closed from Canmore to Exshaw due to MVC. Use Hwy1 as an alternate route. (7:35am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 15, 2023

The highway was impacted for most of Sunday as officers investigated. It fully reopened after 6:30 p.m.