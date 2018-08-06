Highway 93 is still touch-and-go between Banff and Radium because of wildfires.

It was open Monday but Parks Canada says the highway will likely need to close again at noon on Tuesday and could remain that way for 24 hours.

Smoke continues to limit visibility at time and there are concerns about trees falling onto the highway.

Driver should also anticipate delays or single lane traffic.

Parks Canada suggests you check Drive BC and Alberta 511 before you take that route.