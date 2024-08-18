CALGARY
Calgary

    • Highway 93 reopens following mudslide

    Crews work to clear a mudslide that forced the closure of Highway 93 Saturday. (Photo credit: Teri Fikowski) Crews work to clear a mudslide that forced the closure of Highway 93 Saturday. (Photo credit: Teri Fikowski)
    Highway 93 reopened Saturday night after a mudslide shut it down Friday.

    The province posted on social media shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday that the road was clear.

    “Highway 93N approx.. 5km south of jct Hwy11, near Mt. Murchison, has been reopened after the earlier mudslide,” it posted.

    The highway was shut down Friday night when a mudslide struck just after 10 p.m.

    A mudslide Friday night has forced the temporary closure of Highway 93 near the junction of Highway 11 near Mt. Murchison. (Photo: Anthony Chrzanowski)

