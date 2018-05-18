Traffic was diverted around a single-vehicle collision on Highway 564, west of Delacour, for nearly 12 hours on Friday.

A semi tractor-trailer unit rolled on the highway, between Highway 791 and Range Road 281, at about 2:00 a.m. Friday. The truck was lying across Highway 564 (Country Hills Blvd) from ditch to ditch and police temporarily closed the road to traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver of the truck was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).