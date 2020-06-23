A woman was found dead near Mount Fable Sunday night after being separated from her hiking group.

Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section (KCPS) officials confirm they were called to the mountain east of Canmore at approximately 8:30 p.m. following reports of a missing hiker.

The hiker — a woman in her mid-40s — had left her group to explore a cave and had not been seen since 1 p.m.

Rescue helicopters were deployed and the hiker's body was spotted from the air on the southeast ridge of the mountain face.

According to KCPS, the hiker appeared to have suffered a major fall.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.