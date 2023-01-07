Hitmen come out on top in Moose Jaw shootout
The Hitmen defeated Moose Jaw in a tense overtime game Friday night.
Zac Funk scored in the fourth round of a shootout, giving Calgary a 2-1 victory. Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura stopped 35 shots and was named the game's second star.
Riley Fiddler-Shultz had the other goal for the Hitmen and was named the game's first star.
The Hitmen wrap up a four game Saskatchewan road trip Sunday in Regina against the Pats.
They return to Calgary for five games, starting next Friday against Swift Current. Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.
