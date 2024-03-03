CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen edged 2-1 by Rebels in Saturday night clash in Red Deer

    Red Deer won its Saturday night showdown with the Calgary Hitmen 2-1 (Photo:X@Rebelshockey) Red Deer won its Saturday night showdown with the Calgary Hitmen 2-1 (Photo:X@Rebelshockey)
    Share

    A two-game road trip got off to a sputtering start Saturday, as the Calgary Hitmen dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.

    After Jhett Larson gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, the Hitmen took it to the home squad in the second period, but couldn’t score.

    Oliver Tulk’s 34th goal of the season tied it up at 6:28 of the third.

    Calgary killed off a late penalty, but Talon Brigley potted the winner with 30 seconds left to give Red Deer the victory.

    The Hitmen outshot the Rebels 35-34 on the night, with Ethan Buenaventura stopping 33 shots.

    Calgary is five points back of the final playoff spot held by the Lethbridge Hurricanes with nine games left in the regular season.

    The Hitmen conclude their trip with a Sunday matinee in Medicine Hat against the Tigers.

    Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins

    The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News