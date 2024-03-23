CALGARY
    • Hitmen eliminated from playoff contention after 7-6 loss to Swift Current

    The Hitmen were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night in Swift Current, where they lost 7-6 to the Broncos. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)
    The Hitmen were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night when a third-period comeback fell short, in a 7-6 loss to the Broncos in Swift Current.

    With the score tied at two apiece entering the third period, the two teams exploded for nine goals in the final 16 minutes of play.

    Swift Current surged ahead to lead 5-2 and 6-3 before Carson Wetsch scored twice to cut the lead to a single goal with a minute left in regulation.

    However, the Broncos’ Connor Gabriel found the empty net with 55 seconds remaining, which turned out to be the game-winning goal for Swift Current.

    Ethan Moore, Brandon Gorzynski, Reese Hamilton and Carter Yakemchuk added goals for the Hitmen.

    Calgary outshot the Broncos 47-31 on the night.

    The two teams meet one more time Saturday night at the Saddledome to wrap up the season. It’s Fan Appreciation Night and Hitmen player awards will also be announced prior to puck drop. Game time is 6 p.m.

