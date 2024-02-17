Hitmen falter in third, dropping 5-3 decision to Wheat Kings in Brandon

The Calgary Hitmen recovered from a bad start Friday night, but faltered late in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Calgary rallied in the second period, getting goals from Ethan Moore, Dax Williams and Oliver Tulk to knot the score at 3-3 heading into the third.

However, in the third the Wheat Kings got a shorthanded goal from Jackson DeSouza, followed by an insurance goal from Jaxon Jacobson to provide the final margin of victory.

Ethan Moore gets the quick strike for the @WHLHitmen! pic.twitter.com/ynBLlua0CK — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 17, 2024

Calgary outshot Brandon 32-26, with Carson Bjarnason picking up the win for the Wheat Kings.

The Hitmen went one for eight on the power play.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night clash with the Warriors in Moose Jaw. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.