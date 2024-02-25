CALGARY
    • Hitmen lose early lead, dropping 3-2 decision to Wenatchee Wild

    The Hitmen in action against the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night at the Saddledeome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) The Hitmen in action against the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night at the Saddledeome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)
    Calgary gave back an early lead, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night at the Saddledome.

    The Hitmen got off to a 2-0 lead, getting goals from Maxim Muranov and Pasha Bocharov in the first period.

    The goal was Boacharov's first as a Hitman.

    Following a scoreless second period, the Wild got on the board with a power play goal from Steven Arp.

    That was followed 25 seconds later when Calean Joudrey tied it up at two apiece.

    The Hitmen killed off four third-period power plays to force overtime, when defenceman Graham Sward scored to give Wenatchee the win.

    Ethan Buenaventura stopped 39 shots as the Hitmen picked up an overtime point, moving to within one point of the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the final playoff spot.

    That adds to Sunday afternoon’s drama as the Hitmen take on the Hurricanes at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.

