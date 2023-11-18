Hitmen run into hot goaltender as Rebels ride 40 saves from Stroesser to 3-0 win

Calgary's shooters did their part Friday night at the Saddledome, but nothing beat Rhett Stroesser, as the Red Deer Rebels blanked the Hitmen 3-0.

Stroesser stopped all 40 shots the Hitmen poured at him, while Carson Latimer scored twice for the Rebels and Talon Brigley added an empty-netter to give the Rebels the victory.

Calgary outshot Red Deer 40-30.

Final from the 'Dome.



Shots:

CGY | 40

RD | 30#GoHitmenGo pic.twitter.com/UBB7JVQg7P — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 18, 2023

The two squads meet again Saturday night for a Red Deer rematch at Peavey Mart Centrium. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.