Calgary

    • Hitmen run into hot goaltender as Rebels ride 40 saves from Stroesser to 3-0 win

    The Hitmen in action against Red Deer Friday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) The Hitmen in action against Red Deer Friday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)

    Calgary's shooters did their part Friday night at the Saddledome, but nothing beat Rhett Stroesser, as the Red Deer Rebels blanked the Hitmen 3-0.

    Stroesser stopped all 40 shots the Hitmen poured at him, while Carson Latimer scored twice for the Rebels and Talon Brigley added an empty-netter to give the Rebels the victory.

    Calgary outshot Red Deer 40-30.

    The two squads meet again Saturday night for a Red Deer rematch at Peavey Mart Centrium. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

