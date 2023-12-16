CALGARY
    • Hitmen spring to early lead then hang on for 4-3 win over Tigers

    The Calgary HItmen in action against Medicine Hat Friday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) The Calgary HItmen in action against Medicine Hat Friday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)

    The Calgary Hitmen are heading towards the holiday break on a high note, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 Friday night in a game played at the Saddledome.

    Fraser Leonard, Brandon Gorzynski, Sean Tshigerl scored first-period goals to stake the Hitmen to a 3-0 lead before Cayden Linstrom’s goal late got the Tigers on the board.

    Carter Yakemchuk scored his 14th goal of the season in the second, providing the margin of victory for the Hitmen, who withstood a Medicine Hat rally.

    The third period was scoreless.

    The Hitmen have one more game before the holidays, hosting the Swift Current Broncos Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome.

    Puck drop is 2 p.m.

