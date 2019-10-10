Home and garage damaged by early-morning fire in Lethbridge
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 9:43AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:25AM MDT
LETHBRIDGE — Firefighters were called to an early-morning blaze in the Lethbridge neighbourhood of Legacy Ridge early Thursday that left a home and adjacent garage seriously damaged.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Lettice Perry Road N. about 3 a.m.
Video of the scene shows smoke and flames shooting into the air.
At least one home and garage were destroyed in the fire and several others were damaged.