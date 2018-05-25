A home in the city’s northwest was heavily damaged in an early morning fire and about 20 people were evacuated from the area while crews worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Citadel Bluff Ct. at about 2:10 a.m. Friday.

A second alarm was called when crews arrived and neighbouring homes were evacuated.

Officials say the people who live in the home were able to get out safely.

About 20 people were displaced while crews ventilated homes and checked CO readings.

The residents in the neighbouring homes were able to return after the fire was out.

Official say there were no injuries but one cat has been reported missing.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and crews remain on scene to monitor for hot spots.

More to come…