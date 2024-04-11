Home prices jumped by 15% in Calgary this year, report says
It became a lot more expensive to buy a home in Calgary this year, new data suggests.
According to a report from calgaryhomes.ca, which analyzed statistics from the Alberta Real Estate Association and Canadian Real Estate Association, Calgary witnessed the largest increase in home prices between 2023 and 2024.
"The average house price in February 2023 was $506,655, which rose to $583,160 in February 2024; this is a percentage increase of 15.1 per cent," officials said in a news release.
The second priciest community in Alberta, according to the report, is Medicine Hat.
Calgaryhomes.ca said the average house price of a home in that southern Alberta community in February 2023 was $298,802.
It's now increased by more than 14 per cent, sitting at $341,232.
"There are a number of factors that could account for the significant increase in house prices in Alberta," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"One reason is the issue of the supply and demand imbalance: there's a limited supply of housing, especially in desirable urban areas like Calgary, and the high demand is driven by factors like population growth, immigration, and investment.
"This has led to increased competition for available properties, driving prices up."
The company says interest rates have also made acquiring a mortgage more palatable, encouraging buyers to enter the market.
The third top market in Alberta was Edmonton, which saw an increase of $38,049. Data suggests the average price of a home in the provincial capital is $407,458.
Other Alberta cities also experienced similar jumps in house prices, including Red Deer (up nine per cent), Lethbridge (up 7.1 per cent), Grande Prairie (up 4.1 per cent) and Fort McMurray (up 2.5 per cent).
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
O.J. Simpson 'died without penance,' attorney for Ron Goldman's family says as reaction begins
O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend, has died. Here's how those connected to him are reacting.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Lethbridge
-
Signatures being collected to urge province to step into ongoing woes at Medicine Hat city hall
Medicine Hat's mayor and city council continue to butt heads, and that has some residents asking the province to step in.
-
Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Is violence decreasing on Metro Vancouver transit? Police, union disagree
It’s been one year since dozens of recommendations were made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association about how to improve transit safety and security, but transit police in Metro Vancouver and the union representing operators disagree on whether incidents have decreased.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
Saskatoon
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Regina
-
Regina City Council hears passionate pitch from 5-year-old for waterslide elevator at Wascana Pool
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
-
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
-
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway lanes to be reduced for 3 years starting tonight. How will it affect your commute?
Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
With the appeal of the province's secularism law possibly ending up before the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says he intends to defend it 'to the bitter end' and urges the federal government to 'mind its own business.'
-
Police searching across Greater Montreal after alleged gang member killed
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
-
Élections Québec scraps plan to hold internet vote pilot project in 2025
Quebec's elections agency has cancelled a pilot project to test internet voting during the 2025 municipal elections.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
-
51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
-
Higgs says he didn't expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave
Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick's lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student's preferred pronouns.
Winnipeg
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Two people hurt during attempted carjackings on Sterling Lyon Parkway: police
Two people have been arrested after police say two people, one a senior, were injured during two attempted carjackings near a busy Winnipeg mall earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
Northern Ontario
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Intimate partner violence investigation leads dramatic northern Ont. highway stop using a spike belt
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a suspect near Cochrane with impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police after responding to a 911 call this week.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Barrie
-
Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow predicted for the next 48 hours
Keep an umbrella handy because April showers will soak the region on Thursday before shifting to snow as we head into the weekend.
-
Reckless man accused of chucking bricks at Barrie store
Police were called to a scene in Barrie after a reckless 31-year-old man from Alliston was causing a nuisance in a business park.
-
Barrie high school remains closed after fire in washroom
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Guelph long-term care home set to close
In an email to CTV News, LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home confirmed it will shut down on Nov. 29.
London
-
Accusations fly as Western U teaching assistant strike begins
Two thousand teaching assistants, members of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610, are picketing at multiple entrances to campus. Reported issues include wages and wage claw backs.
-
City hall generated a whopping $31-million dollar surplus in 2023 municipal budget
Just weeks after wrapping up difficult multi-year budget deliberations, council is receiving an financial update about how a financial windfall left over from 2023 will be redistributed.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Windsor
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
-
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
-
Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets
Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.