CALGARY — Several weapons were seized by police, including a homemade gun, during a traffic stop in southeast Calgary last week.

While on patrol Nov. 18, officers spotted a Chevy Blazer near 26th Avenue and 36th Street S.E. and a check showed the registered owner had an expired driver’s licence.

The vehicle was stopped and two men were taken into custody as the driver was found to have a suspended licence and the passenger had an outstanding warrant.

The owner of the Blazer was not in the vehicle.

During a search, police seized a number of items, including:

13.5 grams of methamphetamine

4.7 grams of fentanyl

A homemade handgun

A pellet gun

A large baton

.22 calibre ammunition

A machete

Bear spray

A bag containing a mask, gloves, tape, pliers and zip ties

Matthew David Nemes, 28, has been charged with 11 firearm and drug offences including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with an outstanding warrant and two breach offences and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.