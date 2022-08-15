Hot and potentially stormy weather for Calgary

The coming forecast is hot once again.

A heat warning remains in effect for Calgary and with good reason; our temperatures are apt to slip back to the 30 C mark by the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure associated with this is colossal. While Alberta's fire ban picture hasn't changed, much, dry weather continuing might put a not-so-literal damper on campfires for the next week or so.

There is a low possibility for scattered thundershowers Monday evening, in spite of the largely sunny weather. Ditto for Tuesday, though add a slight enhancement, there, as central Alberta gets another wave of potentially-severe weather; Calgary is the southern edge, and precipitation amounts leave plenty to be desired for farmers.

Calgary's average precipitation through the month of August is around 55 millimetres; at the moment, we're at a mere ten per cent of that.

With the onrush of west wind Tuesday generating storms, another local impact we'll watch for is smoke from the B.C. wildfires. Calgary sits at a lower risk Monday, but could hit the moderate levels in the next 24 hours.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Tuesday

Sunny, chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

For the pic: A cool shot today from Friday's storms near Cremona, sent by MacFarquhar Farming:

Aug. 12 storms near Cremona, Alta. (MacFarquhar Farming)

