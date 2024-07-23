CALGARY
Calgary

    Hot and smoky Wednesday; cooler temperatures to follow

    It'll be another hot and smoky day on Wednesday but at least the smoke should lessen throughout the day.

    The heat warning will end for Thursday as an upper-level low and a cold front will bring in a cooler air mass that will last a few days.

    This will also give us the chance of active weather Thursday afternoon in Calgary with showers and thunderstorms possible.

    Temperatures will start to climb again by Sunday.

