Hundreds to gather outside of Calgary City Hall to mark three-year anniversary of Flight PS752 crash

Hundreds are expected to gather outside of Calgary City Hall on Sunday to mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, killing 176 people, including two Calgarians.

The Ukraine International Airlines jetliner was shot down by Iranian officials shortly after its take-off on Jan. 8, 2020 from Tehran.

The Iranian regime initially said the plane was fired on by mistake, but now claims the aircraft was moving suspiciously.

Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.

Two of the victims were from Calgary.

19-year-old Arshia Arbabbahrami was in his final year at Western Canada High School.

He was a member of both the track and swim teams and had planned to be a doctor.

Arbabbahrami was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran.

Kasra Saat travelled to Iran over the holidays for a reunion with his wife and two children, who did not board the flight back to Canada.

He worked as an engineer for Viking Air in Calgary.

Another victim was University of Calgary alumna Marzieh ‘Mari’ Foroutan. She left Calgary in 2017 to pursue a PhD in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo.

She left Calgary in 2017 to pursue a doctorate in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo.

Saghar Nasar was a close friend of hers and told CTV News she was like a sister.

“Losing Mari has been one of the toughest things for me to deal with. I occasionally go back to our text messages,” she said in a statement.

“Frankly, there has not been a day that I haven’t thought about her, about her kindness, about the great talent that we lost. She was beautiful inside and out.”

Nasar said Foroutan was not only a promising scientist but a talented artist.

RALLIES PLANNED ACROSS CANADA

The rally in Calgary is one of several planned across the country urging Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.

Ottawa had previously held off on joining other nations in starting the process of sending the Flight PS752 case to the International Court of Justice to compel Iran to compensate victims’ families.

However, on Dec. 28, Ottawa decided to join, as negotiations between Canada and Iran over reparations came to a standstill.