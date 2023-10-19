Hurricanes edge Hitmen in overtime thriller at Enmax Centre

The Hurricanes were outshot, blanked on the power play again and still managed to pull out a 3-2 victory in an overtime thriller against the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday night in Lethbridge.

Logan Wormald scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Hurricanes the win when he one-timed a pass from Brayden Edwards past Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura into the Calgary net.

It was Wormald's fourth of the season and second career overtime winner.

Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques scored the other goals for Lethbridge, with Ethan Moore and Tyson Greenway matching them for the Hitmen.

Calgary outshot the Hurricanes 39-35. Lethbridge was 0 for 5 on the power play while the Hitmen were 1 for 5.

The victory snapped a three-game drought for the Hurricanes, and extended the Hitmen's winless streak to five games.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night contest against Red Deer at Enmax Centre. The Hitmen return home to take on the defending WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds Friday at 7 p.m.