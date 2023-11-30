Hurricanes players and coaches excited for annual Toque and Teddy Toss

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

‘Tis the season for Teddy Bear Toss games around the WHL.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be hosting their own game, dubbed the Toque and Teddy Toss, Friday as they host the Saskatoon Blades.

Last year it was Logan Wormald who scored the ‘Canes first goal that sent the fur flying.

He says it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“Last year I mean it was also an amazing goal. The barn was rocking. Just exciting to get that goal for us. I'm just excited no matter who scores it,” said Wormald.

The teddy bears and toques thrown onto the ice after the first goal are donated to local charities as well as Chinook Regional Hospital.

Scoring the first goal in a Teddy Bear Toss game is a dream for many players growing up.

Even for players who have played in a few of them, it’s always special.

“It's awesome," Hurricanes captain Joe Arntsen said. "You know those games are always a lot of fun. It's always a really big crowd and the boys are always ready to go for it so it's a really fun game.”

Players aren’t the only ones getting excited, coaches too are ready to feed off the energy of what should be a packed ENMAX Centre.

“It gives you a lot of juice," said Hurricanes head coach, Bill Peters. "Everyone wants to be the guy that makes it rain bears right. You want to be the guy that scores that goal. Looking forward to getting out in the community and distributing those bears so it's a really good initiative."

This year the team is asking for 6,000 teddy bears and 1,000 toques.

More people than ever are asking for help this year from the Toque and Teddy Toss.

“We're about a thousand more on the bear donation requests and the toques" Hurricanes marketing and community liaison Kathy Hong said. "I think it's up about four or five hundred from last year, so the need is great I think you've heard pretty much every organization ask that or say that at some point.”

Tickets to the game are still available but selling fast.

The club is asking for any bears or toques thrown on the ice to be in a clear plastic bag to help keep the donations clean.