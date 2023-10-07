Hurricanes roll at Enmax Centre, shutting out Warriors 4-0

The Lethbridge Hurricanes got a busy Thanksgiving weekend off to a rousing start Friday night, shutting out the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-0.

Tyson Zimmer and Chase Pauls scored early and Logan McCutcheon and Braden Edwards added two more in the third as the Hurricanes outshot Moose Jaw 42-26.

Harrison Meneghin picked up the shutout for the Hurricanes and was named the game's second star.

Edwards, with a goal and an assist, was the first star and Pauls was named the third star.

The Hurricanes improved to 4-1-0-0 overall.

The team hits the road Saturday, taking on the Red Deer Rebels at 7 p.m., then travel to Edmonton for a Thanksgiving matinee matchup with the Oil Kings at noon Monday.

They're back in Lethbridge Wednesday night, where they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at 7 p.m.