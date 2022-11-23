Hwy 95 crash further complicates travel between B.C. and Calgary

Highway travel between Calgary and B.C.'s interior ground to a halt Wednesday morning as a crash closed the detour around the Kicking Horse Pass construction.

As of 9 a.m. MST, Highway 95 was closed in both directions north of the town of Brisco, B.C. and RCMP officials confirmed a detour around the scene was not available.

RCMP have not released the severity of the crash nor an estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Traffic has increased in recent weeks along Highway 95 and Highway 93S as the route, which connects Golden, Radium Hot Springs and Castle Junction, serves as the detour for ongoing construction on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Pass that is expected to remain in place until early December.