'Hyprov' bringing blended hypnotism-improv show to Calgary

Two performers with different skill sets are bringing their unique show to the Calgary area this weekend.

Hyprov blends comedian Colin Mochrie’s improvisation skills with master hypnotist Asad Mecci’s ability to put people under a spell.

Mochrie is familiar to many for his time on Whose Line Is It Anyway, the popular improv comedy TV show.

“What I love about it is that, unlike when I’m working with the Whose Line guys, even though we’re improvising, everyone’s working toward a common end. I don’t have that with these improvisers because they only have the moment we’re living in right now,” Mochrie said in an interview with CTV News Calgary.

And while some people might be uncomfortable with the idea of surrendering themselves to a hypnotist in front of an audience, Mecci says he never has a shortage of volunteers.

“Oh, they rush the stage. It’s like a stampede,” Mecci said.

Hyprov will perform at the Grey Eagle Event Centre on Saturday at 8 p.m.