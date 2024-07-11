'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C

A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.

Pam Nisbet, who is an 18-year veteran with the company, got to dance with Melanie C, one of the members of the Spice Girls, on a flight from Calgary to London.

"Mel C was a guest on our flight and graciously agreed to do the 'Stop' dance with me," Nisbet wrote in an email to CTV News.

"I nearly died. I am a huge fan!!"

A clip of the encounter, which was posted on TikTok, has been viewed more than 731,000 times.

"She was so lovely," Nisbet said.

Mel C performed on July 5 at the Big Four Roadhouse for the opening night of the Calgary Stampede.