CALGARY -- The DayLites sure aren't complicated today.

There is a chance for some sunlight this afternoon, but otherwise, we're shaping for off-and-on snow flurries and drifting snow, with wind speed capping in around 20 km/h. While that wind comes out of the south, rest assured, that's not even remotely helpful:

The reason is found in those white, wispy lines. Those are this chart’s interpretation of our upper-air pattern, which shows a deep trough continuing to bottom out. We're caught in the entrance-region, which provides us not only with northwesterly wind, but undulates into varied waves of additional precipitation through the week. Based on the measure of our temperature, that means we're not going to be looking at rainfall, either.

Tonight’s snowfall event may come on the heels of a marginally positive temp, which is more likely to result in partially melted snow than anything else.

These waves are going to continue catching us throughout the week, which means you'll be popping out the shovel a few times.

The snowfall totals listed here are an averaged-out representation of what our current forecast models look like, which leads to this little note on model certainty:

Imagine you're playing darts. You’re REALLY close to the board when you make your first throw: that’s Day 1. Then, you take two steps back and throw again. Day 2. And so on, and so forth, until you're on "Day 5" and firing at the dart board from twice the standard distance. This is all to say, take the five-day snowfall total with a grain of salt. Lots can change!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Scattered snow, building this evening, ~4 cm

Daytime high: 0C

Evening: some cloud, low -5C

Tomorrow:

Snow early (1-2 cm), then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2C

Evening: snow, low -5C

Wednesday:

Snow showers, ~4 cm

Daytime high: -2C

Evening: snow showers, low -11C

Thursday:

Scattered snow, ~2 cm

Daytime high: -10C

Evening: cloudy, low -13C

Friday:

Snow, ~8 cm

Daytime high: -9C

Evening: clear, low -12C

I wanted to find some nice photographs of people enjoying the snow, but instead, we're into this amazing shot taken by Roy in Turner Valley of a golden eagle!

Also, Chantal in Bragg creek sends her regards Calgary-way after this weekend’s snowfall.

You can submit your snowy weather photos here.