

CTV Calgary Staff





Alexander Soop has been sentenced to five years in prison and prohibited from driving for 20 years for his role in a March 2016 crash on Glenmore Trail that claimed the life of another driver.

On the afternoon of March 27, 2016, Soop, then 30 years old, was driving a westbound Dodge Ram on Glenmore Trail near Richard Road Southwest when he attempted to overtake another westbound vehicle but struck the car. Following the collision, the truck crossed the median, entered an eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The collision flipped the Jeep and its driver was thrown from his vehicle. The man, who was in his 60’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Jeep was transported to hospital in life threatening condition.

Soop was transported from the scene in police custody and was subjected to a breathalyzer test under the suspicion of impairment. He was subsequently charged with six offences including impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing death.

Soop pleaded guilty to the two charges earlier this year.