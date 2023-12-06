'Impassable': Snowstorm creating poor driving conditions on Highway 1 near Lake Louise

Poor driving conditions are causing issues for travellers on Highway 1 near Lake Louise, Alta.

In a news release, RCMP warned drivers of poor conditions in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday morning.

“At this time, the off-ramp into Lake Louise is impassable due to vehicles stuck on the ramp,” RCMP said in the news release.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the area around Banff National Park near Lake Louise on Wednesday morning, with nearly 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall, according to an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) alert.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight on Wednesday, before tapering off on Thursday.

Accumulating snow may make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate, ECCC warned.

RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area.