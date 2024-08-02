Imperial Oil reports $1.13 billion in net income, up from $675 million a year ago
Imperial Oil Ltd. saw a significant spike in net income in its second quarter, which reached $1.13 billion.
The Calgary-based company says those results compared with a net income of $675 million a year prior.
The increase seen in the period ended June 30 amounted to earnings of $2.11 per share on a diluted basis compared with $1.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
Total revenue and other income totalled $13.38 billion, up from $11.82 billion a year prior.
Imperial says production averaged 404,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 363,000 a year earlier.
Refinery throughput for the quarter averaged 387,000 barrels per day, compared with 388,000 barrels per day a year prior.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
Scientists reveal new details about 'screaming' Egyptian mummy's life and death
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Planning to rent a car, house or pool through an app? Here's what you should know
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Long weekend weather: Heat waves drag on across the country
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024
Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.
Groundbreaking research may change how we treat one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer
A group of Canadian and American scientists has developed a method for treating the most aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, using patients' own immune system cells.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'I love Jasper': Backcountry campers not deterred by dramatic wildfire rescue
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
Long weekend weather: Heat waves drag on across the country
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Lethbridge
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
-
‘A bit of a gong show’: Former Vancouver mayor weighs in on integrity commissioner suspension
Vancouver’s former mayor is criticizing his successor and the ABC-majority council for deciding to launch a third-party review of an oversight body.
-
Couple speaks out after dog attack in Stanley Park off-leash area
A West End couple says they want the owner of the dog that attacked theirs to do the right thing and help cover the cost of an $1,100 bill from an emergency animal hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be 'significant,' according to officials.
-
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors eliminate minimum parking requirements
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
-
Broadway Roasteries closes namesake location in Saskatoon
The beloved Broadway Roasteries coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
-
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina Beach 'not suitable for swimming' due to E. coli outbreak
Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at Regina Beach due to high levels of E. coli.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
Toronto
-
Suspect wanted in arson outside Jewish day school arrested, Toronto police say
Toronto police they have arrested a suspect in connection with an arson outside a Jewish day school earlier this week.
-
Video shows carjacking in Markham and arrest of suspects in wooded area hours later
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Montreal
-
Child, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
-
Canadians urged to leave Lebanon as flights cancelled amid growing tensions
Lara Salameh was supposed to be flying out of Beirut Thursday en route to Montreal with her husband and two daughters, but the night before, their flight was cancelled.
-
Canada's Sophiane Methot wins bronze in trampoline
Canada's Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.
Atlantic
-
Maritime gas prices mostly unchanged heading into long weekend
Most gas prices held steady or fell slightly in the Maritimes ahead of the August long weekend.
-
Team from P.E.I. heading to Alberta this weekend to help fight wildfire
A team of five forest firefighters from Prince Edward Island will travel to Alberta this weekend to help with the wildfire situation in the province.
-
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg seeing rise in million dollar homes
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall.
-
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Off to steamy, hot day in Ottawa Friday
It's hot and steamy outside in Ottawa this Friday morning, as a heat warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK Long weekend cross-border travel: What you need to know
The Civic Holiday long weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in Canada. When it comes to crossing the border, what do you need to know?
Northern Ontario
-
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
-
Two youths charged, 19-year-old in hospital after stabbing
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
-
Sault police seize $43K in cocaine and fentanyl, two loaded handguns in drug bust
More than $43,000 in suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized by Sault police along with two loaded handguns during a drug bust at Grace Street apartment Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Highway 9 closed after serious collision
Police have closed Highway 9 east of Orangeville due to a serious early-morning collision.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
-
Fentanyl poisoning kills two and threatens others in Grey Bruce
Two people have died after smoking fentanyl in Grey Bruce County.
Kitchener
-
Conestoga college reports nearly $252 million surplus
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
-
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for most of the region
Heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are moving through the region with the possibility of torrential downpours.
-
Emergency responders suspend search for child in the Thames River, to resume Friday morning
Crews were in the water searching for the child for hours, but suspended their search late Thursday evening. The search will resume Friday morning.
-
Sea-Doo operator reported missing in Lake Erie
Police are looking for a person who was last seen entering Lake Erie from Rondeau Bay channel on a Sea-Doo.
Windsor
-
Sea-Doo operator reported missing in Lake Erie
Police are looking for a person who was last seen entering Lake Erie from Rondeau Bay channel on a Sea-Doo.
-
More trees? Yes, please: City of Windsor on track for record planting year
The City of Windsor is on track to plant a record number of trees this year — as long as Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way.
-
Windsor police officer retires amid allegations of misconduct
A Windsor police officer has retired amid allegations of misconduct.