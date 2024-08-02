CALGARY
Calgary

    • Imperial Oil reports $1.13 billion in net income, up from $675 million a year ago

    The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Imperial Oil Ltd. saw a significant spike in net income in its second quarter, which reached $1.13 billion.

    The Calgary-based company says those results compared with a net income of $675 million a year prior.

    The increase seen in the period ended June 30 amounted to earnings of $2.11 per share on a diluted basis compared with $1.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

    Total revenue and other income totalled $13.38 billion, up from $11.82 billion a year prior.

    Imperial says production averaged 404,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 363,000 a year earlier.

    Refinery throughput for the quarter averaged 387,000 barrels per day, compared with 388,000 barrels per day a year prior.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News