On February 26, 2021, a government mandated transmitter update will take place to free up space in the spectrum to accommodate wireless.

· CTV Banff’s Channel 7 is moving from analog to DTV format

· CTV Canmore’s channel 45 is changing to Channel 26 and moving from analog to DTV format

· CTV Pigeon Mountain’s Channel 40 is changing to Channel to 15 and moving from analog to DTV format.

Viewers using over-the-air rooftop or indoor antennas will need to re-scan their HDTV television channels to restore CTV Canmore, CTV Banff, and CTV Pigeon Mountain service or upgrade to HDTV .

Follow these easy steps:

1) Click “Settings” or “Menu” on your remote control

2) Go to the “Channel” tab

3) Select “Auto Channel Program”

This will scan your channels and will restore access to your local channel.

If you watch CTV Canmore, CTV Banff, or CTV Pigeon Mountain via direct-to-home satellite, cable, or Bell Fibe, this change will not affect you.

For more information about these Over-The-Air Changes, please check our Frequently Asked Questions.

We appreciate all of our viewers, and are available to assist you in ensuring you do not experience loss of reception to CTV Canmore, CTV Banff, and CTV Pigeon Mountain.

Please email Alberta.Engineering@bellmedia.cawith any additional questions.