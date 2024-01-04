Incoming cold snap will bring the coldest temperatures in 11 months
After an unusually warm start to the year, including rain on New Year's Eve in southern Alberta, much of the country, including Calgary, is going to see a dramatic change in weather conditions.
An infusion of bitterly cold Arctic air will drift south of the Canada-U.S. border next week, plummeting both daytime highs and overnight low temperatures.
Calgary has been basking in warmer temperatures for the past two months where overnight low temperatures have frequently been warmer than average daytime highs.
This pattern is about to be flipped when daytime highs by the end of next week are forecast to be colder than average overnight lows.
Extreme cold warnings may start to pop up around northern Manitoba Thursday night, with the national weather agency likely expanding those advisories to cover more area as the jet stream tracks further south over the coming days.
Thursday morning began with patchy fog east of the QE II and Highway 2, and for the third morning in a row, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued fog advisories for that region.
A baroclinic pattern across the northern portion of the western Prairies will provide the opportunity for snow to develop in northern Alberta and British Columbia Thursday with light flurries possible for Calgary overnight.
The likelihood of snow for central and southern Alberta will increase as the weekend continues, including in Calgary where one to three centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday.
Daytime highs in Calgary will remain above seasonal until Saturday when that cold air first starts to seep in.
By Thursday of next week, Calgary’s daytime high will sit closer to -20 C, with overnight lows even colder than that.
